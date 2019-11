GLOW is begonnen, de hoogtepunten in FOTO'S en VIDEO

TRIPTYCH METAPHOR HEART ♥️As a refreshing change, this year it is the facade of the Augustijnen Church which is lit up for Glow 2019. This installation is created by @ocubo by artists Nuno Maya and Carole Purnelle. They specialise in multimedia large format projection video mapping...========FUN FACT========The newly renovated DOMUSDELA @domusdela.eindhoven is the starting point of the official Glow route. The three of these buildings form the Triptych (triptych) Metaphor: Heart, Light and Time. Heart stands for the transformation of DOMUSDELA into a place of passion and love. Light symbolizes the inner light and that everything in life is possible. Time finally represents the constant change of time. The three installations together tell the story of a heart that challenged passion and love, nourished our inner light and ultimately made us believe that that is what guides us through life. .Enjoy the show. ❤️ ================ #glow eindhoven #glow eindhoven #glow 2019 #eindhoven #eindhoven city #thisiseindhoven #light art #light installation #super_holland