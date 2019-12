Zo help je je bange hond of kat door het vuurwerkgeweld heen

New year's eve tippDogs who fear fire works or thunderstorms, often feel more comfortable with this wrap technique. If you know the so-called "Thunder Shirts ", they are based on the same "technique". It will stimulate soothing acupressure points on the dogs.This works for a lot of dogs, but for sure not at for all. You can try it all, since you just need a scarf or any cloth that's long enough. But if your dog tries to strip it off again, let him take it down, let him not be stressed even more.#BUMAS #BUMASinfo