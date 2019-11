Solliciteert Guus Meeuwis naar een plekje op de bank bij Ellen DeGeneres?

Dear Ellen! I’m a singer-songwriter from the Netherlands. When I was a college student (with a very bad haircut) 25 years ago I had this completely farfetched dream to have my own bandshirt which said London, Paris, New York (Lieshout, Moergestel and Bavel just sounded a little less cool). I performed in London (Royal Albert Hall) in 2015, Paris (L’Olympia) in 2016 and I just sold out 2 shows at Webster Hall in New York (October 2020) in mere 30 hours! So, since it’s Thanksgiving today I would like to thank you - the uncrowned Queen of the USA - and America for being so kind and welcoming to me and my crazy Dutch fans next year! Happy Thanksgiving!